Wuza Waves #076 – arkadiusz. – La hora tardía

It gives us great pleasure to introduce you to arkadiusz.

Not a new name for many of you!

Totally understandable!

Through his music or afterhoursounds but also projects like the Oewerall festival.

He supports and promotes great artists in a non-commercial way through these projects!

A lot of respect from us for that!

▬ ▬ ▬ ▬ ▬

arkadiusz.

SC: @arkadiusz-dmytrow

FB: https://ift.tt/hmvPFl3

▬ ▬

Cover

Bora Bao

Insta: instagram.com/baobora/

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...