It gives us great pleasure to introduce you to arkadiusz.
Not a new name for many of you!
Totally understandable!
Through his music or afterhoursounds but also projects like the Oewerall festival.
He supports and promotes great artists in a non-commercial way through these projects!
A lot of respect from us for that!
arkadiusz.
SC: @arkadiusz-dmytrow
FB: https://ift.tt/hmvPFl3
Cover
Bora Bao
Insta: instagram.com/baobora/
Wuza Waves #076 – arkadiusz. – La hora tardía
