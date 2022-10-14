Steve Mill | Love Attack | Dirt Crew Recordings

Buy : https://ffm.to/dirt141

Steve Mill – Love Attack EP – Dirt Crew Recordings

https://ift.tt/yWIb6HP

https://ift.tt/aJyPUOV

Release : 14.10.2022

Track list:

A1 – Love Attack

A2 – Make Me Feel Ft. Tee Amara

B1 – Next to You

B2 – Love Attack (Lorenz Rhode Remix)

Digi Only – Love Attack (Lorenz Rhode Remix – Instrumental)

Release Info:

Back from a hot summer we are presenting you this great new release by Steve Mill who truly captures the sun and warmth in these new jams for us. The Greek born artist who lives between Berlin and Thessaloniki just released his “The Mistake EP” on Tensnake’s own True Romance label where we could already hear his soulful and groovey disco infused sound.

The opener “Love Attack” is a real “good times” tune with catchy vocal snips and a bad ass funky arpeggio bass line topped with spaced out strings and pads, this one reminds us a lot of Krystal Klear material and our own Lorenz Rhode. Saying that, we of course could not think of anyone better than him to take on this tune and drawing the inspiration to create his own super funked up version! As always all parts are played and recorded live in his Cologne studio with the same hot summer vibes on this one as well! You can find the vox version on vinyl and an instrumental as bonus digital track to get your party really started. On repeat!

“Make Me Feel” featuring the Berlin based vocalist Tee Amara has disco flavors all over it and is just an irresistible house tune, majestic and soulful. Followed by the slow and developing “Next to You” that’s steadily building towards a crescendo “heaven” gem, much in the tradition of disco edits from back in the 80’s. It reminded us a lot of our old Ben La Desh records we put out some good 10 years ago. Maybe this one is our personal fave, for sure a tune you could drop on any floor: disco, electro or house.

Get in the groove with Steve and Lorenz and let us surprise you with a truly funky, groovey and above all positive vibes only release to reminiscent the summer time. Enjoy!

All tracks have been mastered by Salz Mastering in Cologne.

Photography & Art by Break 3000.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...