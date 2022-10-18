Deca – Burning Man Sunrise Set 2022

My 10th burn! Was so nice to be back out there with everyone again. Thanks to all the amazing people from Dusty Rhino for always making it special and to The Fluffy Cloud crew for linking up their sound. Huge thanks to everyone who was there, this is always such a special morning and you all make that possible. I appreciate everyone who said hello, was great meeting you all.

Download available in Tycho Open Source at https://tycho.community

Tycho, Superposition, Alan Watts – Inevitable Ecstasy

Tor – City 66

Rival Consoles – Haunt

Bjarki – Can A Man

I’lls – Fifty-Phiphti

Jasper Tygner – Change Your Mind

Dark Sky – Badd

Footshooter – Bosphorus

HVL – Real Command

Jasper Tygner & Joe Hertz – Equals

Radio Slave – Screaming Hands (Dreamscape UK Mix)

Fred again.. feat. The Blessed Madonna – Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)

Pat Carroll – Hope

Juno Mamba – Flicker

ford. – Living, Breathing

Rezident – ID

Bonobo – Sapien

Audio Junkies & Sahar Z- Lalitha

Daphni – Poly

Bahadur Shah Zafar Last Verses as read by William Dalrymple

<<< SUNRISE >>>

Tycho – Stress

Max Cooper – Perpetual Motion

Pat Carroll – Alight

Tinlicker feat. Helsloot – Lullaby

DJ Streaks – More To Life

Caius – In The Sun

Obli – Look

Caribou – Home

