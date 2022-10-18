Deca – Burning Man Sunrise Set 2022

My 10th burn! Was so nice to be back out there with everyone again. Thanks to all the amazing people from Dusty Rhino for always making it special and to The Fluffy Cloud crew for linking up their sound. Huge thanks to everyone who was there, this is always such a special morning and you all make that possible. I appreciate everyone who said hello, was great meeting you all.
Download available in Tycho Open Source at https://tycho.community
Tycho, Superposition, Alan Watts – Inevitable Ecstasy
Tor – City 66
Rival Consoles – Haunt
Bjarki – Can A Man
I’lls – Fifty-Phiphti
Jasper Tygner – Change Your Mind
Dark Sky – Badd
Footshooter – Bosphorus
HVL – Real Command
Jasper Tygner & Joe Hertz – Equals
Radio Slave – Screaming Hands (Dreamscape UK Mix)
Fred again.. feat. The Blessed Madonna – Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing)
Pat Carroll – Hope
Juno Mamba – Flicker
ford. – Living, Breathing
Rezident – ID
Bonobo – Sapien
Audio Junkies & Sahar Z- Lalitha
Daphni – Poly
Bahadur Shah Zafar Last Verses as read by William Dalrymple
<<< SUNRISE >>>
Tycho – Stress
Max Cooper – Perpetual Motion
Pat Carroll – Alight
Tinlicker feat. Helsloot – Lullaby
DJ Streaks – More To Life
Caius – In The Sun
Obli – Look
Caribou – Home