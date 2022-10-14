DHSA Premiere: Boy Oh Boy – Para Mim (Original) [Iziki]

Iziki is back with a face lift and top energized, after a year everybody is eager to forget! Kicking it all off with Aussie Mount Mike meeting French/German duo Boy Oh Boy and supporting top class remixes from Kellerkind and Sparrow & Barbossa. Boy Oh Boy are a relatively new outfit on the scene, but their genuine talents made them irresistible to the Iziki family! In their short time they have already worked with Cioz, The Cavemen, Out of Sorts, T.M.A. and David Mayer, and had releases out on Get Physical, Lukins, Athmosphare and Poesie records. Here they provide two original tracks; “Para Mim”, an amazing shuggy groover, that constantly morphs around hypnotizing chants, stabs and glitches, and the title track; super catchy tropical “Para Onde”, made in collaboration with Australia’s finest; Mount Mike.

We picked out some of our favorite remixers for this one, and the first pick was Kellerkind. If going to Switzerland, it’s hard to find a bill without the name Kellerkind on it…and that for a good reason! This man simply never fails in bringing the heat, as well as the heart – on the decks and in the studio alike. Neither did he disappoint this time; stripping the track back to it’s core, giving respect to his beloved Chicago house, as well as bringing it into this day and age with groovy Afro percussions and big piano cords, hypnotizing the listener until the last beat fades out.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...