Wild Dark – Art With Me Miami Nov 27th 2021

We are thrilled to kick off a series of recordings from past Art With Me and Dance With Me events.

Our first release features a 2 hour set from @wilddark at @donotsit on the Furniture’s takeover of Art With Me Miami’s Balanceville stage in November 2021.

2022 is already shaping up quite nicely!

Q̲1̲/̲Q̲2̲ ̲S̲c̲h̲e̲d̲u̲l̲e̲ ̲o̲f̲ ̲E̲v̲e̲n̲t̲s̲ ̲(̲S̲u̲b̲j̲e̲c̲t̲ ̲t̲o̲ ̲c̲h̲a̲n̲g̲e̲)̲

-February 25th, Punta Del Este, Uruguay

-March 5th, Miami, USA

-April 9th, Las Vegas, USA

-April 22-24th Tulum, MX

