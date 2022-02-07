A Whiff from the Korkaptilnian Thought-Tapes

Dawn – Landhouse

Rise of the Rise – Landhouse

Captures – Greater Heights – Landhouse remix

Estuary – Souen & Adelie & Mf Bb – Landhouse remix

Outro – Landhouse & Sima

Tempo – RÃ¤ubermukke, Landhouse

Back From the Black Forest – Landhouse & Raddantze – Nathan Hall remix

Efterar – Landhouse & Raddantze – Steffen Kirchhoff Remix

Fluffy Tuff – Landhouse

Oishigetta – Landhouse

Westworld Edit – Landhouse & Edu.Buscholl

Aden – Landhouse & Raddantze

Dellomoon – Landhouse

Unbreakable – UNDERHER, Kyla Millette – Landhouse & Sima Aava Remix

For almost decade, I was set adrift to float between two worlds, life and death.

The music of Landhouse & Raddantze found me one day, while I was near death at a hospital in the Pacific.

Many years later, many things have changed, I now share my gratitude to you and the Universe.

Thank you @landhouse

