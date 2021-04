Risikogruppe | Music for a lonely dancefloor | elektroaktivisten.de Podcast #102 Risikogruppe | Music for a lonely dancefloor | elektroaktivisten.de Podcast #102 exclusive podcast for elektroaktivisten ________________________________________ podcast requests: podcast@elektroaktivisten.de __________________________________________ https://ift.tt/114quFn https://ift.tt/2dQBQr9 https://ift.tt/3wgHPdD https://ift.tt/31zJ3mp Pacos´s first elektroaktivisten.de Podcast: https://ift.tt/1BDHl2d

Emilíana Torrini – Gun (Nesstor Remix)- [Free Download] Decided to remix this fantastic song by Emilíana Torrini and merged it with Downtempo, Reggae and psychedelic Elements. Feel free to comment, share and like 🙂 Download is also available. Mastered by @niklasbuhler

Ini – Immersion (Original Mix) SULEIMAN RECORDS is a Montreal based boutique digital label founded by DJ/producer, Darem Aissa. The name of the imprint pays homage to Suleiman Al-Aissa, one of Syria’s most prominent contemporary poets. The intent of SULEIMAN RECORDS and its vinyl-only sub-label AISSA RECORDS is to promote and produce positive, quality electronic music, involving a diverse array […]