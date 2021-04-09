PREMIERE: Rotciv – Pur Nrg [Polari Records]

https://ift.tt/1mq7rKj

https://ift.tt/39XkgNE

YouTube: https://youtu.be/f05MrLN_0xU

Cormac’s new Polari label strides into a new year with the brazen energy and positivity we need right now. Following delicious discs from Kiwi and Zillas On Acid comes another delectable collection from Brazilian-in-Berlin ROTCIV.

A name synonymous with house, electronic disco, electro and Italo fusion for well over 10 years with his label Mister Mistery and releases on the likes of Full Pupp, Freeride Millenium, Luv Shack Records and Massimiliano Pagliara’s Funnovejere (to name a few), ROTCIV makes his debut on Polari with four more stunning cuts…

The beautifully chaotic title track, ‘PUR NRG’, is a sleazy, bass guitar thumping slab of dark cosmic matter, while ‘Fear’ ripples and glistens with the tension its name suggests. A layered beast built up around sinewy acid lines and a voluminous slug of a bassline. ‘Slipping’, the most euphoric moment in the selection, is a lavish rhythm laced with all kinds of twinkling rave echoes and sudden synth rushes. Finally we reach ‘XTSY’, which switches up the beats for full Italo subversion, and the perfect happy ending.

And there’ll be plenty more positive dispatches as Polari continue. Inspired by the undercover slang used in gay subcultures in the 19th century, Cormac’s label is dedicated to reflecting and representing a truly diverse and unsung contemporary collective. They speak the language you need to hear in the 21st century.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...