Daniel Jaeger & Electronic Elephant @ Dream Of Utopia Festival 2020 [TUR]

Sun was shining bright over the Mediterranean, as the partipants of the Dream of Utopia Festival (Secret Location, Turkish Coast) boarded one magnificent pirate ship for a day full of adventures at the sea…

Eventually, our virtuosos, Daniel Jaeger (Criminal Bassline, Get Physical, Katermukke) and Electronic Elephant (Station Endlos, Bordel des Arts, Bar 25 Music) got their hands on the decks too… And so a very special, spontaneous B2B session came to life for the Pirates of Utopia! This is a 2-hour cut from their longer set. Ahoyyy! Enjoy 😉

Dream of Utopia 2021 will take place between September 29 – October 3rd, at the same (secret) location… Save the date, so that maybe we can also see you there…

Daniel Jaeger | soundcloud.com/danieljaegermusic

Electronic Elephant | soundcloud.com/electronicelephant

Sound of Utopia | instagram.com/sound_of_utopia/

More recordings from Dream of Utopia:

soundcloud.com/sound_of_utopia/sets/dream-of-utopia-festival-2020

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...