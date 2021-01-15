The Goldcast 052 (Dec 25, 2020) with guestmix by Acid Pauli

– The Goldcast 052 –
Goldcap tracklist:
1) Thomas Newman – I Forgive You
2) John Williams – Carol of the Bells
3) Geju – Mercury (Ex 13) feat. Nomusicians, Gleb Andrianov
4) Intiche – Siesta en la Selva
5) PC Nackt – Space Schubert
6) Dreems – Flat Earth
7) Nicolas Jaar – Telallas
8) La Breiche – Senta Méra
9) Love – Everybody’s Gotta Live
10) Pink Floyd – Alan’s Psychedelic Breakfast
11) Amentia – Le Dernier Souffle d’Aitnema
12) John Lennon – Hold On
13) Puscifer – Bedlamite
Acid Pauli guestmix tracklist:
https://ift.tt/1bVJq8l
N/A