The Books featuring Jose Gonzales – Cello Song

Strange face, with your eyes

So pale and sincere.

Underneath you know well

You have nothing to fear.

For the dreams that came to you when so young

Told of a life

Where spring is sprung.

You would seem so frail

In the cold of the night

When the armies of emotion

Go out to fight.

But while the earth sinks to its grave

You sail to the sky

On the crest of a wave.

So forget this cruel world

Where I belong

I’ll just sit and wait

And sing my song.

And if one day you should see me in the crowd

Lend a hand and lift me

To your place in the cloud.

