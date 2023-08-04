Carhartt WIP Radio August 2023: Keinemusik

For August 2023, Carhartt WIP Radio welcomes @keinemusik, a Berlin-based collective and record label composed of producers/DJs @rampa, @andmeandyou, @adam-port, Reznik, and visual artist Monja Gentschow.

Although Keinemusik’s members bonded over a shared love of music and the Berlin club scene, its name, paradoxically, means “no music” in German.

Since its origins in 2009, Keinemusik has amassed a devoted following among local and international audiences alike, playing everywhere from Circoloco in Ibiza to Elsewhere in New York City.

In 2017, the group released its debut album “You Are Safe”. The collective gained further acclaim in 2022, after &ME and Rampa earned production credits on Drake’s 11th studio album “Honestly, Nevermind”.

For this month’s show, the group has put together a mix featuring tracks and remixes exclusively by Keinemusik artists, sprawling minimal techno, Balearic, and house. As ever, the mix is accompanied by an interview, where the Keinemusik crew discusses their origin, work ethic, future projects and more. Read the words at https://ift.tt/UHsWL4x

tracklist:

1. Keinemusik – You Are Safe

2. Rampa – Les Gout feat. Chuala

3. Keinemusk – Confusion feat. Ali Love

4. Keinemusik – Muyè

5. &ME – L.I.F.E

6. Keinemusik – Discoteca feat. Sofie

7. &ME & Black Coffee – The Rapture Pt. III

8. Adam Port – Do You Still Think Of Me?

9. Reznik & Mikesh – It’s Not You It’s Me (Adam Port Remix)

10. &ME – Garden

11. Westbam feat. Richard Butler – You Need The Drugs (&ME Remix)

12. Adam Port & Alan Dixon – Forms Of Love

