DHB Podcast #139 – Mazayr

Manchester (UK) based Mazayr has always felt a deep connection to music. Experimenting

with electronic music for well over a decade, his passion for creativity stems from much

earlier as a keen drummer in his youth. This love for rhythm naturally translated to dance

music and birthed a tireless focus on finding his own sound as a music producer.

Mazayr’s sound has arrived at a blend of emotional, uplifting and melancholic melodies,

intertwined with punchy, solid grooves. Influences come from an eclectic mix of genres and

as an artist his tracks are built to stand the test of time. His style has earned him debuts on

labels such as The Purr, Cigarette Music and Canopy Sounds, with more exciting projects

already in the pipeline.

As a DJ, Mazayr has frequented various venues across Manchester, including Pangaea

Festival and the infamous Sankeys nightclub. In 2019, he began hosting events and a mix

series under the Right Frequency banner to showcase melodic house music.

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/5yAUKWZOtdAjONoR9wBpMy

Beatport: https://ift.tt/oLGgtui

Instagram: https://ift.tt/kfSYpX5

