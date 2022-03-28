Tigerskin | Forever | Forms & Figures

Buy: https://ffm.to/ff033

FF033

Tigerskin – Footprints Ep



01 – Tigerskin Ft. Sarah Kim – Got Astray

02 – Tigerskin – Rush

03 – Tigerskin – Forever



Tigerskins brand new tree-tracker starts off with a collaboration with Sarah Kim. Also known as ‘Frederick’, the vocalist is part of Berlin’s music and art collective Bipølar.

Their song ‘Got Astray’ isn’t the usual club thing you might expect, instead could be best described as an emotional space hymn for the 21st century. ‘Rush’ is a beautiful and atmospheric Tigerskin future dance classic that, once again, reflects his special love for the Australian studio duo Vanda & Young. ‘Forever’ follows this path but goes a bit deeper and jazzier and in a more acoustic way. We hope you enjoy this journey as much as we do!



All tracks mixed by Stefan Janson and mastered by Salz Mastering in Cologne.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...