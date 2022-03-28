Tigerskin | Forever | Forms & Figures

Buy: https://ffm.to/ff033
FF033
Tigerskin – Footprints Ep
01 – Tigerskin Ft. Sarah Kim – Got Astray
02 – Tigerskin – Rush
03 – Tigerskin – Forever
Tigerskins brand new tree-tracker starts off with a collaboration with Sarah Kim. Also known as ‘Frederick’, the vocalist is part of Berlin’s music and art collective Bipølar.
Their song ‘Got Astray’ isn’t the usual club thing you might expect, instead could be best described as an emotional space hymn for the 21st century. ‘Rush’ is a beautiful and atmospheric Tigerskin future dance classic that, once again, reflects his special love for the Australian studio duo Vanda & Young. ‘Forever’ follows this path but goes a bit deeper and jazzier and in a more acoustic way. We hope you enjoy this journey as much as we do!
All tracks mixed by Stefan Janson and mastered by Salz Mastering in Cologne.