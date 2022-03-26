Gabriel Ananda – Mumbai Sinner (Bootleg)

Finally after years of just playing it improvised:

Mumbai Sinner

Theres currently no download option. Its too risky for me, am sorry! I will come up with a better idea. In case you are a dj and want to play it, send me a private message on FB pls!

Its the beat from Ricardo Villalobo’s Sinner Inside remix for Depeche Mode which was rejected and A.R. Rahmans Mumbai Theme on 2/3 of the speed.

