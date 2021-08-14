Monolink live at Gaatafushi Island, in the Maldives for Cercle and W Hotels

Monolink playing an exclusive live set from Gaatafushi Island in the Maldives for Cercle, in partnership with W Hotels.

☞ Subscribe to our channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/2BINQUh

☞ Subscribe to our Spotify playlist: https://ift.tt/2O9Xyrm

☞ Cercle on Apple Music: https://apple.co/3wcY0bf

☞ Become a Cercle Member: https://ift.tt/3viKAJN

☞ Cercle Records

Monolink – Turning Away: https://ift.tt/3AFgDqw

☞ Monolink

https://ift.tt/2m6dRWP

https://apple.co/3yHTyD2

https://ift.tt/2Qpz2AY

4°01’22.9″N 72°48’37.6″E

Video credits:

Artist: Monolink

Venue: Gaatafushi Island, in the Maldives

Produced by Cercle

Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla

Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla

Director of photography: Mathieu Glissant

Drone pilots: Jérémie Tridard & Alexis Olas

FPV drone: Filip Petronijević

Sound mastering: Monolink

Production team: Anaïs De Framond, Dan Aufseesser, Armand Prouhèze

Communication: Pol Souchier & Bérénice Saïag

Graphic Design: Anaëlle Rouquette

Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan

Chief Financial Officer: Andy Cheremond

Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)

Photographer : Marko Edge

—

Special thanks to:

Carly Van Sickle

Pierre-Alexandre Lebard

Roger Nedoma

Jesse Flemming

Konrad von Loehneysen

Elizabeth Bishop

Christine Espinoza

Molly Soloff

Annie Cassius

Faruzaan Mahdee

JB Fayaz

Maryam Gasim

Alex d’Avenia

Eric Caucheteur

Galerie Joseph

______

This artistic performance has been recorded live.

______

Follow us on http://www.cercle.live

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...