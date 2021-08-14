Monolink live at Gaatafushi Island, in the Maldives for Cercle and W Hotels
Monolink playing an exclusive live set from Gaatafushi Island in the Maldives for Cercle, in partnership with W Hotels.
☞ Cercle Records
Monolink – Turning Away: https://ift.tt/3AFgDqw
☞ Monolink
https://ift.tt/2m6dRWP
https://apple.co/3yHTyD2
https://ift.tt/2Qpz2AY
4°01’22.9″N 72°48’37.6″E
Video credits:
Artist: Monolink
Venue: Gaatafushi Island, in the Maldives
Produced by Cercle
Executive producers: Philippe Tuchmann & Derek Barbolla
Film directed by: Pol Souchier & Derek Barbolla
Director of photography: Mathieu Glissant
Drone pilots: Jérémie Tridard & Alexis Olas
FPV drone: Filip Petronijević
Sound mastering: Monolink
Production team: Anaïs De Framond, Dan Aufseesser, Armand Prouhèze
Communication: Pol Souchier & Bérénice Saïag
Graphic Design: Anaëlle Rouquette
Technical Manager: Aurélien Moisan
Chief Financial Officer: Andy Cheremond
Post-production: Mathieu Glissant (Saison Unique Production)
Photographer : Marko Edge
—
Special thanks to:
Carly Van Sickle
Pierre-Alexandre Lebard
Roger Nedoma
Jesse Flemming
Konrad von Loehneysen
Elizabeth Bishop
Christine Espinoza
Molly Soloff
Annie Cassius
Faruzaan Mahdee
JB Fayaz
Maryam Gasim
Alex d’Avenia
Eric Caucheteur
Galerie Joseph
______
This artistic performance has been recorded live.
______
Follow us on http://www.cercle.live