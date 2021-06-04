URSLCOMP006f I The Cheapers – Inanna

@the-cheapers

@johnnydacruz

@francaplays

fanlink.to/URSLCOMP006f

10 is a number that looks very nice. Fresh and friendly it says: „Hey Hello, look, now we are two“ …the 1 and the 0. The binary base of your civilization. Somehow we got the feeling, we should honor this. Why so ever, lets just do it, because it is beautiful, beacuse our music that we record and produce is also just a binary code, transforming over and over again, from our fingers on the synths, from the mic to the mixer, from the mixer into space, back on black plastics or bluetoothing through your walls directly in your ear…and this just because there is a 1 and a 0. This is why we celebrate, to say thank you to these magic numbers. Without these two little friends we would drum our techno with bones in analog caves. Naked. Oh Wait…that sounds great…the URSL Cave Raves. Mmmmh…well we will keep you in the loop on this new project. In the meantime you can listen to some electronic music from Franca, Johnny Da Cruz and The Cheapers.

