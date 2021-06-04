PREMIERE: Cioz & T.M.A – Hey Honey [Get Physical]

Artist: Cioz, T.M.A
Title: Hey Honey
Label: Get Physical Music
Cat: GPMCD249
Genre: Melodic House
Release Date: 04/06/2021
Buy Link: https://ift.tt/2RnFfmL
The Body Language album series has been a flagship for the Get Physical label since the mid-noughties, with instalments taken over by Dixon, DJ Hell, Francesco Tristano, DJ T., and many more. Now the label welcomes the excellent Cioz into the hot set. Volume 23 is packed with Cioz remixes, collaborations, and standout singles from the well-regarded and self-taught artist. Some are brand new, some have been teased on EPs in the lead up to the full release, but each one proves he is an artist with an accomplished sound. Cioz hails from Bergamo in Italy and has established a fine reputation on labels like Monaberry and Stil vor Talent. Further collaborations include the bustling drums and fizzing synths of ‘Hey Honey’ with T.M.A, late-night headiness of ‘Haunted’ with Nairobi D, and organic grooves of punchy floor-filler ‘Focus Pocus’ with Boy Oh Boy.
