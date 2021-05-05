Pacha On Air #8 – Super Flu
Pacha On Air 📡🍒
Super Flu
Live from Pacha Munich
www.pacha-muenchen.de
/// LIVE STREAM
Stay Home. Tune In. Stick Together.
/// VISUALS
Betty Mü // KOLLEKTIV WE ARE VIDEO
/// FUNDING
This project is funded by NEUSTART KULTUR, GEMA and Initiative Musik GmbH, sponsored by the Federal Ministry for Culture and Media.
/// CREDITS
Recorded at Pacha Munich
Producer: Roman Lehmann
Lightning: Christopher Schulte
Live-Streaming & Recording: Pixolux, Tobias Mörtl
Regie: Matthias Wanek
Art Direction: Benedikt Stalf, Patricia Sprenger
Technical Equipment: Magic Medientechnik