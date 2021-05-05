Pacha On Air #8 – Super Flu

Pacha On Air 📡🍒

Super Flu

Live from Pacha Munich

www.pacha-muenchen.de

/// LIVE STREAM

Stay Home. Tune In. Stick Together.

/// VISUALS

Betty Mü // KOLLEKTIV WE ARE VIDEO

/// FUNDING

This project is funded by NEUSTART KULTUR, GEMA and Initiative Musik GmbH, sponsored by the Federal Ministry for Culture and Media.

/// CREDITS

Recorded at Pacha Munich

Producer: Roman Lehmann

Lightning: Christopher Schulte

Live-Streaming & Recording: Pixolux, Tobias Mörtl

Regie: Matthias Wanek

Art Direction: Benedikt Stalf, Patricia Sprenger

Technical Equipment: Magic Medientechnik

