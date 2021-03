SULEIMAN RECORDS is a Montreal based boutique digital label founded by DJ/producer, Darem Aissa. The name of the imprint pays homage to Suleiman Al-Aissa, one of Syria’s most prominent contemporary poets.

The intent of SULEIMAN RECORDS and its vinyl-only sub-label AISSA RECORDS is to promote and produce positive, quality electronic music, involving a diverse array of talented artists, worldwide.

