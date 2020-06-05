Britta Arnold – Deeper Sounds & Happy Camper Records – FUNDRAISER – NET – 27.05.20

DONATION LINK INCLUDED BELOW

Deeper Sounds is very proud to launch its first ever Fundraiser.

We have invited a selection of some of our favourite Artists & Brands from around the globe to help us raise money for the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.

The National Emergencies Trust (NET) launched their Coronavirus Appeal to unite the nation and help those most affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

They work with local distribution partners such as community foundations and local charities to ensure financial support gets to the individuals or organisations that need it most.

We have set up a donation link via Just Giving so that all funds made during this fundraiser will be sent straight to the National Emergencies Trust.

We really appreciate you taking time to listen to these mixes and if your in a position to donate no matter how big or small please help support this very worthy cause.

DONATION LINK:

https://ift.tt/2VTauW3

Enjoy the mixes!

INFO

