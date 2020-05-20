ROBAG WRUHME COLOGNE STREAM MAI 2020

Dear people,
we decided to publish the set from Cologne. The set is not very good in terms of mixing. That annoys me most of us, but I won’t shorten or cut anything out because I don’t think I’m a DJ who would ever think of pressing the sync-button. I am not perfect as we all cannot be perfect. In addition, the monitor-boxes could not be operated at full power because there were residents around and you know that the most important thing about our music is the loud volume. “Calma Calma” dear music-police!
It is also not easy to play music these days as the most important thing is missing from such streams – which is You. You as a crowd. I miss your smile, your closed eyes dancing and now and then the little tear. Everything I see in front of me is nothing. This is strange and not complete for me.
I am very grateful for all the feedback from around the world. That left me very speechless here in little Weimar. Think of your clubs, your festivals, your newspapers, your labels, your record stores, your DJs and your musicians. They all gave and give you the food (music).
Athlete Whippet – They Need To Know
Yaya – That Mysterious Way (DoubtingThomas Remix)
Bicep – Atlas
DoubtingThomas feat. Valentina CX – Copa Ka Bang Ah
Eduardo De La Calle – Venu Nada
Mihai Popoviciu Disfunction (Martin Eyerer Remix)
Colorful Language – Retrive Me feat. Eamon Kelly – Robag Wruhme Remix Test
Robag Wruhme – YES
Robag Wruhme – Cassave
Iz & Diz – Mouth [Brad Peep’s Remix For Friends]
Robag Wruhme – Bobb – 2020 RW Edit
Loco Dice – We´re Alive (Truncate Remix)
Robag Wruhme – Calma Calma
Robag Wruhme – Veddel Baav
Robag Wruhme – Wurz & Blosse
Robag Wruhme – Ruptur Oing – 2020 RW Edit
Cubicolor – Falling Feat. Tim Digby-Bell – (Robag Wruhme Remix-Edit)
Die Vögel – Phantom of the Paradise
Sylvie Maziarz – Reduction (Andre Kronert Total Reduction Version)
Robag Wruhme – Nata Alma
Audision – Red Sky (Robag Wruhme Saint Grobian Remix)
Lawrence – Place to be (Daniel Stefanik Remix)
Kornél Kovács – Rocks
Benjamin Fehr – Stay at Home Read a Book (Roman Flügel Remix)
Justus Köhnke – 2 After 909
Axel Boman – Eyes od My Mind
