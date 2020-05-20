ROBAG WRUHME COLOGNE STREAM MAI 2020

Dear people,

we decided to publish the set from Cologne. The set is not very good in terms of mixing. That annoys me most of us, but I won’t shorten or cut anything out because I don’t think I’m a DJ who would ever think of pressing the sync-button. I am not perfect as we all cannot be perfect. In addition, the monitor-boxes could not be operated at full power because there were residents around and you know that the most important thing about our music is the loud volume. “Calma Calma” dear music-police!

It is also not easy to play music these days as the most important thing is missing from such streams – which is You. You as a crowd. I miss your smile, your closed eyes dancing and now and then the little tear. Everything I see in front of me is nothing. This is strange and not complete for me.

I am very grateful for all the feedback from around the world. That left me very speechless here in little Weimar. Think of your clubs, your festivals, your newspapers, your labels, your record stores, your DJs and your musicians. They all gave and give you the food (music).

RW

https://ift.tt/3bLcgNy

Athlete Whippet – They Need To Know

https://ift.tt/3e0rlfM

Yaya – That Mysterious Way (DoubtingThomas Remix)

https://ift.tt/3g2Rix4

Bicep – Atlas

https://ift.tt/2liGyTr

DoubtingThomas feat. Valentina CX – Copa Ka Bang Ah

https://ift.tt/2zckLnF

Eduardo De La Calle – Venu Nada

https://ift.tt/36bztre

Mihai Popoviciu Disfunction (Martin Eyerer Remix)

https://ift.tt/3cQUwSE

https://ift.tt/2TnzyD8

Colorful Language – Retrive Me feat. Eamon Kelly – Robag Wruhme Remix Test

https://ift.tt/3bOGb7z

Robag Wruhme – YES

https://ift.tt/2z1M1pa

Robag Wruhme – Cassave

https://ift.tt/2LG1gqn

Iz & Diz – Mouth [Brad Peep’s Remix For Friends]

https://ift.tt/2TjsS8N

Robag Wruhme – Bobb – 2020 RW Edit

https://ift.tt/3cLxDQq

Loco Dice – We´re Alive (Truncate Remix)

https://ift.tt/2ZofjsR

Robag Wruhme – Calma Calma

https://ift.tt/2z1M1pa

Robag Wruhme – Veddel Baav

https://ift.tt/3cLxE6W

Robag Wruhme – Wurz & Blosse

https://ift.tt/36o2Zu9

Robag Wruhme – Ruptur Oing – 2020 RW Edit

https://ift.tt/2TjviV7

Cubicolor – Falling Feat. Tim Digby-Bell – (Robag Wruhme Remix-Edit)

https://ift.tt/3cQUAlm

Die Vögel – Phantom of the Paradise

https://ift.tt/36b9fFg

Sylvie Maziarz – Reduction (Andre Kronert Total Reduction Version)

https://ift.tt/3bMnu4s

Robag Wruhme – Nata Alma

https://ift.tt/3dXOsaY

https://ift.tt/36bbnwE

https://ift.tt/2ACICgF

Audision – Red Sky (Robag Wruhme Saint Grobian Remix)

https://ift.tt/2TkNLAD

Lawrence – Place to be (Daniel Stefanik Remix)

https://ift.tt/2z1LUKg

https://ift.tt/3cIN6Ri

Kornél Kovács – Rocks

https://ift.tt/2Tl0UcR

Benjamin Fehr – Stay at Home Read a Book (Roman Flügel Remix)

https://ift.tt/36o31SN

https://ift.tt/2Zf0vMZ

Justus Köhnke – 2 After 909

https://ift.tt/2TlQ0nf

Axel Boman – Eyes od My Mind

https://ift.tt/3cK4cxX

