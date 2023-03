‘CooCool’, out now on Ninja Tune: https://ift.tt/zs8l5WB

Follow Róisín Murphy –

Spotify: https://ift.tt/UraGbLY

Apple Music: https://ift.tt/R3WyUOw

YouTube: https://ift.tt/YWl9eHR

Bandcamp: https://ift.tt/Cd5Oykp

Soundcloud: https://ift.tt/EUwgGHb

Instagram: https://ift.tt/atHlwgy

TikTok: https://ift.tt/LT8x7IQ

Facebook: https://ift.tt/UeModiE

Twitter: https://ift.tt/aHDNFUv

#RóisínMurphy #NinjaTune

LYRICS

That ol’ magic is back

A warm feeling flooding

A new age of love

An incandescent joy

There’s good reason why it

Defies reason, let it

Be silly season, darling

All year around

Coo, Cooing

Just don’t, don’t do it

Never, never try it

Oh dear, we sparked a riot

Embrace your inner child

Go buck wild

It ain’t a liability

The way you look at me

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover cooing

Coo, coo…

I hear a coo coo, I hear a cooing

Sweet lover coo coo

Coo… Coo coo, coo, coo coo, coo coo

I hear a coo coo, I hear a cooing

Sweet lover coo coo

Coo… Coo coo, coo, coo coo, coo coo

This thing is way beyond

Any kind of parody

It’d been a driving force

Behind a life’s work

To funkify

Ain’t it funky?

Embrace your inner child

Go buck wild

It ain’t a liability

The way you look at me

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover cooing

Coo

I hear a cooing, coo coo

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover coo

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover cooing

I hear a cooing

I hear a coo coo

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover coo coo

Coo, coo coo, coo, coo coo, coo coo

I hear a coo coo

I hear a cooing

Sweet love coo coo

Coo, coo coo, coo, coo coo

If you show a playful willingness

I would yeah, be more than amenable

To comply, to some

Playful silliness

If you just name the time

So I go on and on and so sincere

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover cooing

I hear a cooing

Coo coo

Coo…

I hear a coo coo

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover coo coo

Coo, coo coo, coo, coo coo, coo coo

I hear a coo coo

I hear a cooing

Sweet lover coo coo

Coo, coo coo, coo, coo coo, coo coo

Coo, coo, coo….

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...