Uone | ELF22 TunesDay SoundCast Ep. 027

Welcome to Elements Festival TunesDay SoundCast.

Delivering the finest selection of house, techno, progressive, psychedelic, bass, dnb, downtempo and more. Fresh DJ mixes – every TunesDay!

Uone:

From Burning Man to Glastonbury and everywhere between, Uone life is one of perpetual movement and music creation. This wandering spirit resonates through every element of his music, and we’re thrilled to have him weave his magic for this weeks Elements TunesDay SoundCast as well as closing the Sonic Sorcery Stage this Sunday the 16th at Elements Festival 2022. Click play to embark on an epic 2-hour journey into his world of western-influenced deep house and organic tribal rhythms. Throw it into the car speakers for your drive out to the festival.

Follow | Support Uone:

SC: https://ift.tt/s3cJUt0

FB: https://ift.tt/bGet8YS

IN: https://ift.tt/AluNbBM

Join Elements:

⇥ Elements Festival: 13-16 October 2022

⇥ Tickets + Info: linktr.ee/elements_festival_

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...