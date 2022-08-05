BIRDNEST #109 / Strawberry Super Moon

BIRDNEST PODCAST | EVERY SUNDAY AT 9AM | MIXED by THE LAHAR

melodic progressive house . organic house . melodic house . deep house . trance

TRACKLIST # 109

1 – Trilucid – One Week Off (Extended Mix) [Proton Music]

2 – Claudio Cornejo – Sahura (Weird Sounding Dude Remix) [Juicebox Music]

3 – Supacooks – Illusionism [Movement Recordings]

4 – Kamilo Sanclemente – See The Sun [Freegrant Music]

5 – Rockka – The Climb [Balkan Connection South America]

6 – Ezequiel Arias – Modern Memory (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep]

7 – Rhea Silvia – Onrush [Droid9]

8 – Erdi Irmak, Söhns – Constellation [Amulanga]

Summer Graphic Concept by Nuwan

Official Support curated by @deephousemelodic

Social Media curated by @HBmusicwaves

