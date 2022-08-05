BIRDNEST #109 / Strawberry Super Moon

BIRDNEST PODCAST | EVERY SUNDAY AT 9AM | MIXED by THE LAHAR
melodic progressive house . organic house . melodic house . deep house . trance
TRACKLIST # 109
1 – Trilucid – One Week Off (Extended Mix) [Proton Music]
2 – Claudio Cornejo – Sahura (Weird Sounding Dude Remix) [Juicebox Music]
3 – Supacooks – Illusionism [Movement Recordings]
4 – Kamilo Sanclemente – See The Sun [Freegrant Music]
5 – Rockka – The Climb [Balkan Connection South America]
6 – Ezequiel Arias – Modern Memory (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep]
7 – Rhea Silvia – Onrush [Droid9]
8 – Erdi Irmak, Söhns – Constellation [Amulanga]
My love is for Mother Nature, for All Those who have Respect for Other Living Beings and for Those who are able to Travel far while Remaining Motionless
_ _ I select music every day and mix it looking for the right chemical combination that allows me to fly away. When I find it, I am no longer here__The bird from up there has a clearer view and the anonymity of the height makes everything more interesting___Each session is a flight of mine, hope it take you far too_____________________________________________________________________see you there _ _
The music played in the mixes is not produced by me. SUPPORT PRODUCERS and LABELS of these fantastic tracks because they deserve it!