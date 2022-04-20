Gabriel Ananda Presents Soulful Techno 110 Feat. Ninsa

With Ninsa from Amsterdam

https://ift.tt/tyPgUDn

Ninsas handmade Jewelry:

https://ift.tt/Aks5DB1

1. Antarctic Wastelands – Distant waves, drifting

2. Che-Yung – Freshwater

3. We Need Cracks – Signals

4. Tasteexperience, ZOYA – Agonda, ZOYA’s Sunshine remix

5. Nils Hoffmann – Moon Water

6. Trilucid – Cheyenne

7. Hernan Cattaneo, Stephan Bodzin – Astronautin

8. bicep – Atlas

9. Keve Hseridan – It’s Gonna Be Perfect

10. Dye O – Cant you stay

11. Stefano Richetta, Donatello, Arnas D – This is, Gabriel Ananda remix –

12. Teho – Unlocked

13. Gioli – Sunflower

If you like to support Gabriel Ananda and Soulful techno: paypal.me/soulfultechno

