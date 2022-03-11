Powel – Samba Par Ty [DO NOT SIT ON THE FURNITURE]

Berlin’s Powel has been a longtime friend of Do Not Sit, releasing his first EP on the label back in 2018 and most recently remixing George X’s ‘Slice of Life’, and performing numerous times at our club home in Miami. We welcome his return with the new four track EP, “Back To The Beginnings”.

Created with his signature touch of elegance and rhythm, the works straddle between the deep and organic. Leading with the harmonious nuances of “Iche Warte…” into the title track’s atmospheric pulses, and followed by the vitality of “Samba Par Ty”, and rounding out with the beautiful vocal spirits of “Whatever”.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...