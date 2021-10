The name is the game for ALMA (GER)’s ‘Mind Free’. A minimalistic track with overpowering intensity, ‘Mind Free’s’ pitch-shifting synths and sweeps gradually turn from rippling waves to massive walls of sound, crashing and breaking around the track’s compact groove in a maelstrom of relentless energy.

