Steve Bug presents Play – mixed by Kristin Velvet

01. Richie Hawtin – 96:06 11:00 – From Our Minds

02. Varhat – Chhulub (Cabanne Remix) – Fabric

03. Moodymann – No – KDJ

04. Cab Drivers – Correspondence – Cabinet Records

05. Peace Division – Gotta Have You (Rozzo Mix) – Tsuba

06. Les Points – The Holy Mountain (Rozzo Remix) – Les Points

07. Hypnotic Image – Circulate – Arms & Legs

08. Carl Craig – At Les x Alexman – Abyss Walker (Daniel Steinberg Edit)

09. Hypnotic Image – Purus – Unreleased

10. Master C & J – Face It – State Street Records

11. DJ Deep – Surge (Steve Rachmad Remix) – Deeply Rooted

12. Delano Smith – Free to Explore (Interpreted By Makam) – Sushitech

13. Round Two – New Day (Dub) – Main Street Records

14. Itamar Sagi – New Order – Ovum Recordings

15. Daniel Steinberg – I Saw You – Arms & Legs

16. K-Hand – Intuition – Acacia Records

17. Luke Vibert – Jack – Jack Trax Records

18. Point G – Avignon (Drum) – Point G

19. Wishmountain – Aerosoul (Herbert Remix) – Peacefrog Records

