Picked Sound: Lunar Plane – HOW I MET THE BASS #156

LUNAR PLANE on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/2qCmuer

– SoundCloud: @lunarplane

HOW I MET THE BASS on:

– Facebook: https://ift.tt/2aExamq

– Mixcloud: https://ift.tt/2grO2vi

– Spotify: spoti.fi/2KipBo7

3 QUESTIONS to LUNAR PLANE:

Q: Talking about your mix, your roots: How did these tracks change your life? What do they still mean to you?

A: These are still some of our favorite tracks that have been giving us goose bumps for over 5 years. That is when Lunar Plane was born, so these tracks had a big impact on our sound.

Q: Regarding your current DJ sets, would you still mix in some of your classics?

A: Yes, we do like to play some classics from time to time. They definitely spice things up!

Q: Which exciting new LP projects are coming soon?

A: We’re currently working on around 10 original tracks, so expect to see some dance-floor killers soon.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...