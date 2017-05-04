Supernova – Back in a Minute (Mathias Kaden’s Just In Time Remix)

Supernova, the Italian pair consisting of ‘Emijay’ Nencioni and Giacomo ‘G.O.D.I’ Godi are one of the constants in the international house music scene. They release on their own label ‘Lapsus Music‘ as well as big labels like Elrow Music, 8bit and Stereo Productions, and now prove why they’re at the top of their game once more.

Now they’re coming up with their new EP ‘Entitled The Game’.

Up first, ‘The Game’ is a rock solid roller with turbulent acid lines buried deep in the mix. Twinkling melodies rain down the face of it and the whole groove is bulky, heavy and hard to ignore. After various breakdowns it keeps on kicking and is sure to make a big impact on the floor. Then comes ‘Back in a Minute’ that makes things even more tough and kicking with some freaky vocals layered in for extra pow, while the ‘Club House Mix’ of the same track, is more loose and lively, with gooey and elastic bass driving the thing along uninterrupted for six sizzling minutes.

Vakant main man and Watergate star Mathias Kaden then remixes the same cut and flips it into a silky smooth house cut filled with energy.

Release Date: May 5th, 2017

