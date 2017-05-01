Chris Wayfarer – On The Move

After the first release of Daniel Stefanik on Ace Up My Sleeve Records, here’s the second round with Chris Wayfare. Already 14 years ago, Chris was well known in the in the national Drum’n’Bass scene as Mr. Lettuce. As Chris Wayfarer, his sounds is more or less ol’ classic Techno and House in such a way, that a melodious brew with a huge portion of groove is being created. He found two tracks, that he could provide us with.

“On The Move” is a crystal-clear stomper with a phat bassline, oldschool beats and a truly thunder of effects. The second track is called “Copy & Paste” and is both a playful and experimental Techno-Electronica piece of music with a slight Kalkbrenner attitude and a warm melody embracing piano sounds and a catchy melody. Chris is always on the move!

Label: Ace Up My Sleeve Records, AUMS002

Release Date: February 2017

y not sharing it: Email

Twitter

More

Facebook

Google



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...