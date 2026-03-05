HOUSE OF REKIDS MIX SHOW 30 | Khadija

The ‘House of Rekids Mix Show’ hits 30 episodes with Khadija in the mix.

We’re back with another episode, and this time we have Berlin-based artist Khadija with an hour of deep, house music for the soul, much like her excellent two-track EP on REK’D ‘Dunya I’ (out now), which we’ve had on repeat since it’s release back in January…

Big thanks to Khadija for putting this together, this one’s made for those long evenings and open windows.

Listen over on the Rekids Soundcloud.

1. Khadija – Dreaming

2. Untitled

3. Suraj & Max Doblhoff – Bana Bana

4. Mathias Meyer – Infinity

5. Baaz – Glim

6. Lost Act – Poema de la Noche (Calabsa Remix)

7. Joss Moog – Lili’s Theme

8. Mysterious People – Love Revolution

9. Trus’Me – Somebody (Mosca Remix)

10. Untitled

💿®️⚡️

Like this: Like Loading...