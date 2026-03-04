AVEM – Opal (LIL017)

LISTEN & DOWNLOAD
Welcome back, old friend. After five years AVEM finally returns, well equipped with a collection of gritty, dry and driving tracks. Fitting the season, the EP feels honest and raw, shaped by subtle narratives and fragments of half-forgotten memories. Nothing is spelled out, yet everything feels familiar. Lost in spaces, Lost in Luise.
Artist: @AVEMsdream
Title: Believe
Label: Laut & Luise
Cat-No: LIL017
Distribution: KOMPAKT
Format: Digital
Release Date: 09 Feb 2026