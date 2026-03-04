AVEM – Opal (LIL017)

LISTEN & DOWNLOAD

https://ift.tt/LJaS0IM

Welcome back, old friend. After five years AVEM finally returns, well equipped with a collection of gritty, dry and driving tracks. Fitting the season, the EP feels honest and raw, shaped by subtle narratives and fragments of half-forgotten memories. Nothing is spelled out, yet everything feels familiar. Lost in spaces, Lost in Luise.

Artist: @AVEMsdream

Title: Believe

Label: Laut & Luise

Cat-No: LIL017

Distribution: KOMPAKT

Format: Digital

Release Date: 09 Feb 2026

Like this: Like Loading...