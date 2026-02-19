Kristin Velvet – Push

With her latest release, Kristin Velvet channels the spirit of ’90s Chicago and Detroit house, delivering tracks that feel both timeless and stylish. A key figure in the Berlin club scene, she co-runs the label Arms & Legs Recordswith Daniel Steinberg, and her music has been released on labels such as Crosstown Rebels, Watergate and Ovum, earning support from DJs around the world.

Stolen Faces emerges from a darker, hypnotic headspace, carried by a hip-hop vocal and stripped-back synths that make it easy to imagine yourself sliding and twisting across the dancefloor. Push channels the pulse of the floors that shaped Kristin, a direct link to the energy that first drew her into house music. Gratitude forms the emotional core of the release, a thank-you to the dancers and moments that remind her why music is home.

