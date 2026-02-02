SINAMIN I Traumcast Nr. 65

🪩 Sometimes it’s the quieter sets that stay with you the longest.

For this edition of the Traumcast, SINAMIN invites us into a warm, slow-moving disco moment soft, cheesy, and close to the heart.

Her mix doesn’t push forward, it lets you fall in. Grooves that don’t rush. Melodies that open memories. Music that reminds us that dancing isn’t only about the party, but also about closeness, release, and those small pauses between two beats. ✨

Disco, House, little touches of funk everything flows gently into each other. A set for open hearts, attentive ears, and shining eyes under the disco ball.

A Traumcast that doesn’t shout, but stays. 🖤🪩

👀 Which historical moment would you like to have been a part of?

I’d love to have been in New York in the early ’70s, when disco was still truly underground. The Loft, Paradise Garage, and that whole moment where the dancefloor became a community and the DJ was shaping a journey and created a safe space for everyone.

Oh and experiencing Studio 54 at its peak would’ve been wild! For the glamour but also to feel how that liberating energy pushed disco into culture and set the stage for what later became house.

💃🏻 What hobby would you like to have or pursue, but can’t at the moment?

I would love to dance more in everyday life, not just behind the decks. I’m dreaming of getting back into partner dancing like Lindy Hop, swing, or even standard ballroom. It was my favorite hobby as a teenager for many years. So if anyone in Berlin is down for it – let me know haha.

🚶🏻‍♀️ What activity helps you unwind after a long, stressful day?

Movement helps me unwind the most like doing sports or an easy jog on soft ground, ideally outside with fresh air. Then singing out loud in the shower and a little Shakti Mat time with my glitter lava lamp on before going to bed. Or simply having dinner and chats with my best friends.

Traumcast Nr. 65 by @sinamin_sound 🎶

SC: @sinamin_sound

Instagram: https://ift.tt/ZyqrDh5

Follow us on Instagram: https://ift.tt/TWmL1EV

Like this: Like Loading...