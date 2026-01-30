Boogie Rookie, Whodamanny – Copenhagen Crooner – s0965

Danish disco-rockstar Boogie Rookie pairs up with Neapolitan italo-don Whodamanny for yet another dancefloor-ready collaboration.

‘Copenhagen Crooner’ →https://linktr.ee/musicfordreams

The dynamic duo expand on their rock-n-roll take on euro-disco in a Divine-style Hi-NRG anthem. With ‘Copenhagen Crooner’ Boogie delivers an ode to clubbing in wonderful Europe! From the cold Denmark to sunny Italy – the Copenhagen native DJ-turned rock-crooner loves it all..

Copenhagen crooner has all the dancefloor wants + more. Sleazy guitar solos, Italian 80’s synths, nice long hi-nrg style intro, you name it! This track is not for DJ’s who fear the kitsch or can’t handle raw rock-n-roll power when they hear it!

Supported by Koda’s Cultural Funds and Musik Forlæggerne.

