EG.1048 Matt Caines (Art Basel Week Special)

“This special Art Basel edition mix is a reflection of my journey over the past eight years, an evolution shaped by music that moves me and the lessons learned along the way. It reflects where I am today, heading into our biggest event yet, Art With Me Miami 2025 at RC Cola at Mana Wynwood. I’m honored that my friends and family at Electronic Groove invited me to share this special Art With Me × Art Basel edition. It’s a moment to pause, look back with gratitude, and look forward to what’s next and excited for a future full of curiosity, playfulness, and adventure. I hope you enjoy it.”

