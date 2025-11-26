SVT409 – Oliver Koletzki – Der Mückenschwarm (Andhim 20yrs SVT Remix) [Snippet]

@oliverkoletzki @andhim

Superfriends power-duo Andhim are back on cue for closing duties in our 20 Years Stil vor Talent remixed series, delivering a bold final reimagination of Oliver Koletzki’s breakthrough track ‘Der Mückenschwarm’.

Artist: Oliver Koletzki

Remixer: Andhim

Title: Der Mückenschwarm (Andhim 20yrs SVT Remix)

Label: Stil vor Talent

Catalogue No.: SVT409

Release Date: 2025-11-28

Genre: House / Afro House

1. Oliver Koletzki – Der Mückenschwarm (Andhim 20yrs SVT Remix)

2. Oliver Koletzki – Der Mückenschwarm

Known for their unmistakable blend of groove, wit and dancefloor precision, Andhim bring their globally acclaimed sound to one of the most iconic cuts in the Stil vor Talent catalogue. As the concluding ‘Der Mückenschwarm’ remix of the anniversary series, this release marks a special moment for both the artists and the label.

Staying true to the hypnotic pulse of the original, Andhim inject warmth, percussive drive and a subtle melodic lift – reshaping Koletzki’s classic into a fresh, rhythm-forward experience built for modern floors. Their version radiates both finesse and playfulness, a reminder of why Andhim remain one of electronic music’s most distinctive duos.

A classic reborn, and the perfect final chapter in the ‘Der Mückenschwarm’ anniversary remixes.

