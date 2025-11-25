Cadenza Radio 017 – Holchin

From a young age, Igor Holchin was captivated by music, gravitating towards the vibrant energy of club parties over traditional schooling. By 16, he was playing at after-parties, soon headlining major events in his native Moldova. Encouraged by friends abroad, he began performing internationally, leaving his mark in countries like Belgium, Italy, and Switzerland’s iconic Supermarket club.
Immersed in the nuances of sound, Igor masterfully weaves sharp yet subtle elements into his tracks and DJ sets, which span from classic house to folk. His unique sonic signature is a captivating blend of rhythms. This journey culminated in 2021 with the release of his debut record on the fresh label, Mountain Series.
01. Holchin – Birth
02. Rhadoo – Baisbe Alt Bass
03. Arnaud Le Texier & Antonio De Angelis – The Sky Is Falling In
04. The Mountain People – Mountain023 – 02 Mountain023.2
05. Franco Cinelli And Funzion – Singa
06. Leif – Desgined With That In Mind (Martinez Rmx)
07. Demuir – How Beautiful You Are
08. Sebastian Lutz – Im Tellin You (Nico Purman Remix)
09. Outart – Desert City
10. Livio And Roby – Presents Premiesku – Caracas
11. Clarissa Hazel Duo – Face