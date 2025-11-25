Cadenza Radio 017 – Holchin

From a young age, Igor Holchin was captivated by music, gravitating towards the vibrant energy of club parties over traditional schooling. By 16, he was playing at after-parties, soon headlining major events in his native Moldova. Encouraged by friends abroad, he began performing internationally, leaving his mark in countries like Belgium, Italy, and Switzerland’s iconic Supermarket club.

Immersed in the nuances of sound, Igor masterfully weaves sharp yet subtle elements into his tracks and DJ sets, which span from classic house to folk. His unique sonic signature is a captivating blend of rhythms. This journey culminated in 2021 with the release of his debut record on the fresh label, Mountain Series.

01. Holchin – Birth

02. Rhadoo – Baisbe Alt Bass

03. Arnaud Le Texier & Antonio De Angelis – The Sky Is Falling In

04. The Mountain People – Mountain023 – 02 Mountain023.2

05. Franco Cinelli And Funzion – Singa

06. Leif – Desgined With That In Mind (Martinez Rmx)

07. Demuir – How Beautiful You Are

08. Sebastian Lutz – Im Tellin You (Nico Purman Remix)

09. Outart – Desert City

10. Livio And Roby – Presents Premiesku – Caracas

11. Clarissa Hazel Duo – Face

