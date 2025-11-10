Cadenza Radio 015 – Mike. D

Hailing from Juarez, Chihuahua, Mike.D is a leading name in the new generation of DJ and producer talent emerging from Northern Mexico. His sharp technical skills and impeccable music selection have made him a sought-after presence behind the decks, earning him spots at renowned venues and festivals such as Hardpop, Lost Beach Club, Casa Cobra, and Bar Americas.

His original productions have garnered significant international recognition, with support from an extensive list of elite artists including Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler, Priku, and Mihai Pol. Tracks from Mike.D have filled the air at iconic events like Sunwaves Festival and Caprices Festival, and have been featured on respected platforms like Rinse FM and Ibiza Global Radio, solidifying his reach within the global electronic music scene.

01. So Inagawa – Guhon (Multi Vitamins)

02. Balcazar – Keep Feeding my Anxiety (Blaq Records)

03. Christian Burkhardt, Daniel Roth – Knopp (Do Not Sleep)

04. Luciano – Minute Plan Orchestra (Cadenza)

05. Honeydrop – Drop 2 (Cabinet Records)

06. Redshape – Finizh (Running Back)

07. Vinyl Speed Adjust – Noek (Visionquest)

08. Phil Weeks – Hynose (David Duriez Psychiatric Mix)(Robsoul Recordings)

09. Signal Deluxe – Compton Spectra (Balcazar Remix)(Stripped Digital)

10. 82J6 feat. Bradler – A Mil (Cadenza)

11. Mike.D – Caminar En El Suelo (Hipnosis Nocturna Mix) (Cadenza)

12. Miro Pajic – Dripping (Complex Textures)

13. Andy Catana, Daniel Kovac – Timelisten (Do Easy Records)

Like this: Like Loading...