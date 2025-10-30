Jockel-Flitzen @ Bucht der Träumer* 2025 (pyro edition)

Hallloosen pepz

eine schöne fröhliche Late Night Jockel Session am Strandflitzer

Wie schön,

Wir hatten so ne schöne Zeit- hoffens ihr auch

danke an alle lieben supportis freundis

ihr macht so schöne jockel sessions möglich x3

die Lotterie und das Lichtermeer am Ende, traumhaft

nächstes mal wieder mit neuen schabernack ideeeeeeeen

liebn euch

schöne grützelis

eure

Jockels

schön

schöhnschönenschonwohnen

————————————————————————

Hello everyone

A wonderful, cheerful late-night Jockel session at Strandflitzer

How lovely

We had such a wonderful time—hope you did too.

Thanks to all our dear supporters and friends.

You make such wonderful Jockel sessions possible x3.

The lottery and the sea of lights at the end were fantastic.

Next time, we’ll be back with new prank ideas.

Love you all.

Have a wonderful evening.

Yours,

Jockels

Beautiful.

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful living.

