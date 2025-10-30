Hallloosen pepz
eine schöne fröhliche Late Night Jockel Session am Strandflitzer
Wie schön,
Wir hatten so ne schöne Zeit- hoffens ihr auch
danke an alle lieben supportis freundis
ihr macht so schöne jockel sessions möglich x3
die Lotterie und das Lichtermeer am Ende, traumhaft
nächstes mal wieder mit neuen schabernack ideeeeeeeen
liebn euch
schöne grützelis
eure
Jockels
schön
schöhnschönenschonwohnen
————————————————————————
Hello everyone
A wonderful, cheerful late-night Jockel session at Strandflitzer
How lovely
We had such a wonderful time—hope you did too.
Thanks to all our dear supporters and friends.
You make such wonderful Jockel sessions possible x3.
The lottery and the sea of lights at the end were fantastic.
Next time, we’ll be back with new prank ideas.
Love you all.
Have a wonderful evening.
Yours,
Jockels
Beautiful.
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful living.
Jockel-Flitzen @ Bucht der Träumer* 2025 (pyro edition)
