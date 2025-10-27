Cadenza Radio 013 – Jay Tripwire

Jay has been DJing professionally for three decades and has played some of the most iconic underground clubs in more than 200 cities worldwide. Most notably he had an 18 year run playing at Londons Fabric, and is currently celebrating a decade at Flash DC and a 22 year residency at Gorgomish in his home city of Vancouver, Canada. Jay has contributed to every major podcast in the scene, and has well over 300 interviews, reviews and articles in the world of music. As a working DJ, Tripwire can range from the freshest of the fresh to the most obscure vintage bomb, and his extended sets are renowned for reflecting his vast knowledge and ability.

Whether as Jay Tripwire, Mr_Barcode or other aliases over the past 3 decades, none have contributed to the soundscape of underground music more with 68 number 1’s from 426 vinyl releases.

01. Root – Desolate Jazz

02. Dragomir – Beatdown

03. Never Alone In A Dark Room – Pot Sa Stau

04. Louie Fresco – Junto A Ti (Gathaspar Remix)

05. Boss – Wonder (Rhadoo Remix)

06. Tuccillo – Night Sky

07. Proudly People – Desert Alive – (Halo Varga Remix)

08. DAP- Brush Your Lips

09. Dhaze And Sabe Midnight – Metroline (Manuel De Lorenzi And Pp Remix)

10. Albert Azar – Drums Of Eternity

11. Jay Tripwire – Convent

12. Guy From Downstairs – Micdejunpaun

