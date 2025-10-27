Basti Houseman – Dirty Groove

German DJ Basti Houseman, a well-known figure in the local club scene of Hessen, Germany, is stepping into the spotlight as a producer with his long-awaited debut, the First Groove EP. After many years behind the decks, delivering energetic and powerful sets, Basti now presents three dancefloor-ready tracks that perfectly reflect his signature style.

The EP features “Tribal Groove”, “Another Groove”, and “Dirty Groove” – a journey through Tech House, Deep House, and Tribal House. Expect heavy, driving beats, deep basslines, and infectious grooves that bring pure energy and hypnotic vibes to the club.

With the First Groove EP, Basti Houseman makes a strong statement as a producer, proving he’s ready to make his mark far beyond the local scene. This debut is just the beginning – and it’s built for the dancefloor.

