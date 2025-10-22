PREMIERE: Booka Shade – Right Now feat. JOPLYN (P.I.N. 4) [ Blaufield Music ]

Release date: 24.10.2025

Electronic music pioneers Booka Shade return with a special deluxe edition of their acclaimed twelfth studio album, ‘For Real’, on Blaufield Music. Originally released in March, the album showcased the duo’s signature melodic-driven sound and marked a return to the organic textures and emotive synth work reminiscent of their beloved ‘EVE’ era. Now, with ‘For Real (Deluxe Edition)’, fans are treated to four additional tracks on 24th October, three of which are completely new and previously unreleased, expanding the original album’s sonic landscape.

The deluxe edition highlights Booka Shade’s continued evolution, blending intricate rhythms, lush melodies, and hypnotic grooves. New standout tracks include the evocative ‘Desert Shore’ and the immersive ‘Reading Rainbows’, which bring fresh energy and emotional depth, while the alternative mix of ‘Save Me’ featuring Jono McCleery offers a reimagined take on a fan-favourite from the original release. Previously released single ‘Right Now (P.I.N. 4)’ featuring JOPLYN completes the bonus content, providing a full, enriched listening experience. Designed to appeal to both long-time followers and new listeners, the deluxe edition further reinforces Booka Shade’s reputation for crafting electronic music that is both deeply melodic and rhythmically engaging.

Booka Shade ‘For Real’ (LP) drops via Blaufield Music on 24th October 2025.

Tracklist (Bonus Tracks in bold):

1. Broken Glass

2. Electric Birds

3. Save Me feat. Jono McCleery

4. Glare

5. P.I.N. 4

6. Nukk

7. Virtual Face

8. (Neon Lights) They Glow

9. Elysium

10. Your Command

11. Losing Control

12. Desert Shore

13. Right Now feat. JOPLYN (P.I.N. 4)

14. Reading Rainbows

15. Save Me feat. Jono McCleery (Alternative Mix)

