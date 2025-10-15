TOTAL 25… Another anniversary in a year that is already rich in anniversaries. For the 25th time, the Kompakt family is gathering for its annual rendezvous. Prick up your ears, here we go!
ROBAG WRUHME has named his new track ‘Total’ and sings in the chorus with his family for the first time.
01. Pop Vampires Cologne – Karianne
02. Superpitcher – Pandora’s Box feat. Alexis Taylor
03. Jürgen Paape – Grace (A Tale) feat. Hella
04. Triola – Arcadia feat. Irene Kalisvaart (The Modernist Mix)
05. Reinhard Voigt – Zahl an einem anderen Tag
06. Gui Boratto – Panorama X-Press
07. Robag Wruhme – Starsow Total
08. Michael Mayer – Brainwave Technology (Wassermann’s Brainwave Inferno Mix)
09. Michael Mayer – Erdbeermond
10. Hardt Antoine – Let Me Go (Extended Version)
11. Wassermann – Sog