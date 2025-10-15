TOTAL 25… Another anniversary in a year that is already rich in anniversaries. For the 25th time, the Kompakt family is gathering for its annual rendezvous. Prick up your ears, here we go!

ROBAG WRUHME has named his new track ‘Total’ and sings in the chorus with his family for the first time.

01. Pop Vampires Cologne – Karianne

02. Superpitcher – Pandora’s Box feat. Alexis Taylor

03. Jürgen Paape – Grace (A Tale) feat. Hella

04. Triola – Arcadia feat. Irene Kalisvaart (The Modernist Mix)

05. Reinhard Voigt – Zahl an einem anderen Tag

06. Gui Boratto – Panorama X-Press

07. Robag Wruhme – Starsow Total

08. Michael Mayer – Brainwave Technology (Wassermann’s Brainwave Inferno Mix)

09. Michael Mayer – Erdbeermond

10. Hardt Antoine – Let Me Go (Extended Version)

11. Wassermann – Sog

