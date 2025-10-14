Dj Jauche-Sisyphos-Nicht-Geburtstag-4.10.2025

Dj Jauche-Sisyphos-Nicht-Geburtstag-4.10.2025

The recording of my DJ set on the night of 3 to 4 October 2025 at Sisyphos. Unfortunately, there were problems with the turntables twice during the first half hour. The rest of the mix is quite alright. Enjoy!

