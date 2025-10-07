Grateful to share the set that brought so much joy to the beautiful people of Summerdaze. Thank you for the incredible support and energy ! Much love !
# Track Title Artist
1 Voyage (Original Mix) Adam Port
2 Freedom (Who Remix) Irfan Rainy, Baba Israel
3 Red Flag (Original Mix) &ME
4 The Blue (Rampa Remix) Hackman
5 Birdland (Original Mix) &ME
6 ++++ &ME
7 The Realm (Acappella) Chantal
8 Anyway (Rampa Remix) Re.you
9 A Jem Be (Original Mix) Riva Starr, Dennis Cruz
10 Thrill You (Original Mix) Chaim
11 Shake Shake (Original Mix) Stefano Crabuzza
12 Sonder (Original Mix) Ellroy
13 Matters (Original Mix) &ME
14 We Are the Sound (Original Mix) Quenum, Cesare vs Disorder, AZIMUTE, Rockey Washington
15 Mr Bones Floyd Lavine
16 Human Jungle (Santos Re-edit) Maskio
17 The Vision Cameron Jack
18 People Are People Marc Lenz
19 Body Test (Original Mix) Enamour
20 7am (Dachshund Remix) Lau Frank
21 Stay feat. St. Terrible, Wend (CIOZ Remix) Sarkis Mikael
22 Turkish Vocals
Summerdaze Opening Set
