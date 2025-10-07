Summerdaze Opening Set

Grateful to share the set that brought so much joy to the beautiful people of Summerdaze. Thank you for the incredible support and energy ! Much love !

# Track Title Artist

1 Voyage (Original Mix) Adam Port

2 Freedom (Who Remix) Irfan Rainy, Baba Israel

3 Red Flag (Original Mix) &ME

4 The Blue (Rampa Remix) Hackman

5 Birdland (Original Mix) &ME

6 ++++ &ME

7 The Realm (Acappella) Chantal

8 Anyway (Rampa Remix) Re.you

9 A Jem Be (Original Mix) Riva Starr, Dennis Cruz

10 Thrill You (Original Mix) Chaim

11 Shake Shake (Original Mix) Stefano Crabuzza

12 Sonder (Original Mix) Ellroy

13 Matters (Original Mix) &ME

14 We Are the Sound (Original Mix) Quenum, Cesare vs Disorder, AZIMUTE, Rockey Washington

15 Mr Bones Floyd Lavine

16 Human Jungle (Santos Re-edit) Maskio

17 The Vision Cameron Jack

18 People Are People Marc Lenz

19 Body Test (Original Mix) Enamour

20 7am (Dachshund Remix) Lau Frank

21 Stay feat. St. Terrible, Wend (CIOZ Remix) Sarkis Mikael

22 Turkish Vocals

