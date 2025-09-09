Animal Trainer feat Noah Kulaga – Running (Original Mix) [Around Midnight]

For its 18th release, Around Midnight presents Running, a powerful collaboration

between Swiss duo Animal Trainer and the Swedish rising talent Noah Kulaga. A track

that captures the essence of emotional momentum and late-summer dance floor

nostalgia.

Anchored in a deep, rolling groove and uplifted by Noah Kulaga’s distinctive vocal

presence, Running is a track built for movement, both physical and emotional. Its

steady pulse, subtle tension, and evocative melodic layers make it equally at home

during a sunrise set or on a packed club floor. There’s a sense of urgency wrapped in

warmth, as if chasing something just out of reach, yet beautiful.

