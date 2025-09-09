Animal Trainer feat Noah Kulaga – Running (Original Mix) [Around Midnight]

For its 18th release, Around Midnight presents Running, a powerful collaboration
between Swiss duo Animal Trainer and the Swedish rising talent Noah Kulaga. A track
that captures the essence of emotional momentum and late-summer dance floor
nostalgia.
Anchored in a deep, rolling groove and uplifted by Noah Kulaga’s distinctive vocal
presence, Running is a track built for movement, both physical and emotional. Its
steady pulse, subtle tension, and evocative melodic layers make it equally at home
during a sunrise set or on a packed club floor. There’s a sense of urgency wrapped in
warmth, as if chasing something just out of reach, yet beautiful.
